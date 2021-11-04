75.2 F
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Area residents will have chance Saturday to help Wildwood students ‘succeed in life’

By Staff Report

Fundraisers, sponsored by the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club to support the Wildwood Middle High School, are being held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at two locations. First, AVID students from WMHS will be raising money by selling Discount Cards at the Publix in Trailwinds from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. These students are in special classes to support their interest in going to college. Part of the money raised helps pay for visits to colleges to further stimulate their interest in higher education.

The second location on Saturday, Nov. 6 will be at the Summer Fall Festival at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road. Members of the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be in the Booster Club tent from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inviting attendees to buy Discount Cards, and to learn about the many Booster Club activities, all designed to “Help WMHS Students Succeed in Life.” 

