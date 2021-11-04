73.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Sumter County man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer truck

By Meta Minton

A Sumter County man has died after a head-on collision with a Texan’s tractor-trailer truck.

The 52-year-old Webster man had been at the wheel of a sedan at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday southbound on State Road 471 north of SE 29th Boulevard in Sumterville when for an “unknown reason” his vehicle entered the northbound lane and was involved in a head-on collision with the tractor trailer truck driven by a 57-year-old Burleson, Texas man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer truck had been hauling cranberry juice.

The Webster man died at the scene of the crash. The report noted he had not been wearing his seatbelt.

