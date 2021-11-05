62.7 F
The Villages
Friday, November 5, 2021
President Biden has failed America

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

NBC recently published a poll that showed that 71 percent of America does not like the direction the Biden Administration is taking us. Yet, 34 percent of Democrats say they would vote for Biden in the 2024 elections.
This can only happen for three reasons:
• First, their loyalty to their party affiliation is greater than they are to America;
• Secondly, they would rather see America turned into a socialist country;
• Lastly, they hate President Trump more than they love America.
Biden has failed at six of the most crucial areas that are important to most Americans. Wanting to give some illegal immigrants $450,000.00, free health care and free education is unbelievable. We only give $400,000 to the brave men and women who have given their life for the freedoms we now enjoy. The list of incompetence acts of this administration has no equal. I am a 78-year-old who honorably served in the USMC and am disgusted with happening to my, no OUR country. (It took a lot of editing for this, because what I really wanted to say would never be allowed on this forum.)

Don Bull
Village of Amelia

 

