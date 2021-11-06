56.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 6, 2021
Villages Parrot Heads to hold Veterans Day blood drive at Station 44

By Staff Report

The Villages Parrot Heads Club will hold its annual Veterans Day blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44.
The hours of collection both days will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Blood donors are required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
Every donor receives a mini-physical that includes a temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.
For more information, visit www.oneblood.org/villages

