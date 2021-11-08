72.2 F
The Villages
Monday, November 8, 2021
Cody’s presented with community service award by Wildwood police chief

By Staff Report

Allen Musikantow, Dean Turner, Chief Randy Parmer and Mary Recchia, from left.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse was presented Monday morning with a community service award by Wildwood’s police chief.

Chief Randy Parmer presented the award at the Wildwood City Commission meeting to Cody’s owner Allen Musikantow in recognition the restaurant’s sponsorship of the Wildwood Police Department’s golf tournament to raise money for the Christmas with a Cop program. Also present to receive the award were Brownwood Cody’s general manager, Mary Recchia, and the restaurant chain’s Director of Operations Dean Turner. 

In addition, the restaurant will be holding a benefit for Christmas with a Cop from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Joe Carter will be providing entertainment.

