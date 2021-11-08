John Bartram DAR to continue to pay tribute to Tomb of Unknown Soldier

The November meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Rohan Recreation Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The meeting has been moved because the Eisenhower Recreation Center is due for maintenance and will be closed.

The chapter plans to continue with the national celebration of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Judy Goby-Oxtoby will be the guest speaker. She is the Honorary Regent of the Big Cypress Chapter in Naples. She will offer a slide presentation of the Tomb’s history and its guards.

Special guests will be Meredith Smith and his wife, Gretchen. Smith, a Villages resident, is a retired tomb Sentinel Guard and a founder of the Honor Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. SHGTUS was established to educate the nation on the history behind the Tomb and each of the Unknown buried on the East Plaza.