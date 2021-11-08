72.2 F
The Villages
Monday, November 8, 2021
Man driving Lexus arrested with semi-automatic handgun loaded with armor piercing bullets

By Meta Minton

Corey Chance Campbell

A man driving a silver Lexus was arrested with a semi-automatic handgun loaded with armor piercing bullets after a traffic stop by Wildwood police.

Corey Chance Campbell, 20, of Largo, was at the wheel of the Lexus at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Campbell appeared to be “extremely nervous.”

A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and the semi-automatic handgun, which was located in the vehicle’s center console. It was “fully loaded with armor piercing bullets, including a round in the chamber, ready to be fired,” the report said. Campbell did not have a concealed firearms license.

He was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

