Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Why aren’t those illegally entering the U.S. mandated to get the vaccine?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Is it just me or did I miss something really important. If you employ more than 100 workers, they must get vaccinated or your suffer large fines for each case.
When did the federal government announce:
No entry to USA without vaccine to illegals?
No welfare payments without vaccine?
No food stamps without vaccine?
No Medicaid without vaccine?
No child aid unless your kid gets vaccinated?
Only workers lose their job and their employers pay fines while the federal government continues to make payments for all sorts of non-workers? Did I miss these announcements? My two cents.

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

