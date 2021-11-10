Dead couple without will leaves behind problem for neighbors in The Villages

A dead couple without a will has left behind a problem for their neighbors in The Villages.

The home at 1221 Pompano Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home is owned by the Diane Greenberg Estate. Neighbors said she is dead and so is her husband. They apparently did not have a will and no family members have stepped to the plate. Therefore, the property remains in limbo. The manufactured home dates back to 1989. The Greenbergs bought the home in 2012 for $97,000.

A complaint was received Aug. 23 by Community Standards regarding overgrown grass and weeds. The complaint was verified the following day. The utilities at the property have been shut off.

Neighbors attended Wednesday’s public hearing, hopeful that something will be done about the property.

“Does this mean it’s going to continue to be like this?” asked Anita Lewis, who lives directly behind the abandoned home.

The board voted unanimously to find the homeowner in violation of the deed restriction. The board granted three days to bring the property into compliance. If not, a series of fines will be imposed and the District will begin cutting the grass.