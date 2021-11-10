Tinted windows lead to arrest of pair from Texas on I-75 in Sumter County

Tinted windows led to the arrest of a pair from Texas on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Avery Autumn Shepherd, 20, of Midland, Texas, was driving a black 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck with an expired temporary Texas tax at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 314 when a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol noticed the vehicle’s side windows had “extremely dark” tint. The vehicle was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station in Bushnell. Shepherd and a passenger, 22-year-old Ivan Alberto Galaz of San Antonio, both claimed they did not have driver’s licenses or identification with them.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Galaz was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a set of brass knuckles.

Galaz was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

Shepherd was arrested on charges of driving on an expired license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,500 bond. She posted $1,000 bond and was released.