Jeannine Boyer

Jeannine Marie Boyer of The Villages, Florida, died on November 5, 2021. She was the daughter of Joseph Leo Champagne and Mable Perigny. Jeannine was a member of the Order of Francian and a charter member of the Nashua Columbiets. She was married to Raymond Boyer on April 12, 1958 and they had 5 children.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Boyer; her children, Mark Boyer, Michelle Loughlin, Kenneth Boyer, Kathryn Eno. Gerald Champagne, Doretta Canty, Elaine Champagne, Donald Champagne; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Boyer and 2 brothers, Robert and Richard Champagne.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021, 8:30 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Florida 32162.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.