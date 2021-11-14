57 F
Sunday, November 14, 2021
By Staff Report
Margaret Louise Nelson, 78, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on November 7, 2021. She was born in Webster, Florida on July 05, 1943 to Marvin and Mary Huggins. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Webster, Florida. She was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and the National Women’s Bowling Association. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, fishing and reading. She is survived by her Grandchildren: Amanda Jo Sellers (Charlie) of Mobile, Alabama; Colton Donald Souza of Webster, Florida. Great-Grandchildren: Samson and Elijah; Brothers: Kenny Huggins of Webster, Florida; Tony Huggins of Brooksville, Florida; Sisters: Shirley (Lamar) Parker of Webster, Florida; Judy (Michael) Foote of Webster, Florida; Sandra (Donnie) Coleman of Webster, Florida. She is preceded in death by her Husband: Lowell E. Nelson; Son: Richard Marvin Day; Daughter: Karen Louise Stine; Parents: Marvin and Mary Huggins; Sister-in-law: Joy Huggins. A service will be held on Friday November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Chris Hileman officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Webster, Florida. All arrangements handled by Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell, Florida.

