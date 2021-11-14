Villagers vow to fight on in court  to keep their little white cross

A couple in The Villages has vowed to fight on in court to keep their little white cross.

Despite a setback dealt by Judge William Hallman III, Wayne and Bonnie Anderson said they will continue their legal fight to keep their little white cross on display at their home in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

“What I’d like Villagers to clearly understand, is that we have not lost our case. Just one part was dismissed. We’ve got a lot more we will bring to Judge Hallman. Our fight goes on!” Wayne Anderson said.

The couple is being sued by the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors for violating the deed restriction prohibiting the display of lawn ornaments. They have long contended they were singled out by an anonymous complainer and because other little white crosses remain on display in their neighborhood, they were the victims of “selective enforcement.”

The Andersons had claimed that their little white cross should be protected by the Florida Religious Freedom Restoration Act. However, the judge ruled that FRFRA does not apply in the Andersons’ case.

The judge offered 20 days for the Andersons and their attorney to come back and offer additional evidence. The Andersons have indicated they are planning to do so. They also said they are willing to go to the appellate court if necessary.

The cross remains on display at the Andersons’ home.