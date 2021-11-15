70.7 F
The Villages
Monday, November 15, 2021
Reckless driver from Mexico jailed after caught driving without license

By Meta Minton
Juan Carlos Hernandez Diaz
Juan Carlos Hernandez Diaz

A reckless driver from Mexico was jailed after he was caught driving without a license.

Juan Carlos Hernandez Diaz, 24, of Belleview, was driving a red 2001 Ford pickup at 5:14 p.m. Saturday on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman when a 911 caller reported his reckless driving, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Hernandez Diaz presented the deputy with a Mexican identification card. He indicated he has never held a driver’s license in the United States or Mexico.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

