Monday, November 15, 2021
The GOP to the rescue!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Republican Party should provide living assistance to our new immigrants from across the southern border.
Why?
The Democrats are planning to make these new immigrants aware that it was the Democratic Party that assisted them in enjoying the living in the United States by opening the borders to all comers. It is the goal of the Democrats to have these new immigrants feel obligated to the Democratic Party for their new living arrangements and possible new citizenship.
However, the GOP can take advantage of this rare opportunity by taking it upon themselves to help house, teach and employ these new immigrant populations.
When the Democrats see this happening, it will the Democrats who will insist on the borders being once again, sealed.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

