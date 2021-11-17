Restaurant’s roasted red pepper gouda soup wins at Salvation Army event in The Villages

Soup and songs highlighted a fund-raising event for the Salvation Army Tuesday night at the Rohan Recreation Center.

About 250 people sampled soup from eight area restaurants, were entertained by an array of Christmas songs and dances and bid on gift baskets.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Salvation Army, the event was designed to raise money for the organization’s mission, which includes meals for seniors and children, groceries, disaster services and holiday assistance.

The Salvation Army also raises funds through its donation kettles outside stores during the holidays.

If soup was the entrée, then the entertainment was dessert.

People sampled eight soups, voted for their favorite and received a full bowl of it.

The winning soup was roasted red pepper gouda from Prima Italian Grill.

Other soups were seafood chowder from Belle Glade Country Club; tomato basil from Bonifay Country Club; Mama Mandola’s Sicilian chicken soup from Carrabba’s Italian Grill; mushroom brie from Legacy at Nancy Lopez Country Club; loaded baked potato from Evans Prairie Country Club and signature chili from Havana Country Club.

When the soup was finished, the crowd was entertained by more than an hour of Christmas songs featured the Starlight Players, Village Tappers and other individual and group performers.

A pair of costumed hippos danced to a rendition of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” while the Village Tappers in Santa suits performed to “Santa Baby.”