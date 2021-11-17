66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...

Restaurant’s roasted red pepper gouda soup wins at Salvation Army event in The Villages

By Marv Balousek

Soup and songs highlighted a fund-raising event for the Salvation Army Tuesday night at the Rohan Recreation Center.

About 250 people sampled soup from eight area restaurants, were entertained by an array of Christmas songs and dances and bid on gift baskets.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Salvation Army, the event was designed to raise money for the organization’s mission, which includes meals for seniors and children, groceries, disaster services and holiday assistance.

A big crowd gathered Tuesday night at Rohan Recreation Center for the Salvation Army event
A big crowd gathered Tuesday night at Rohan Recreation Center for the Salvation Army event.

The Salvation Army also raises funds through its donation kettles outside stores during the holidays.

If soup was the entrée, then the entertainment was dessert.

People sampled eight soups, voted for their favorite and received a full bowl of it.

The winning soup was roasted red pepper gouda from Prima Italian Grill.

Other soups were seafood chowder from Belle Glade Country Club; tomato basil from Bonifay Country Club; Mama Mandola’s Sicilian chicken soup from Carrabba’s Italian Grill; mushroom brie from Legacy at Nancy Lopez Country Club; loaded baked potato from Evans Prairie Country Club and signature chili from Havana Country Club.

The Village Tappers in Santa suits performed to Santa Baby.
The Village Tappers in Santa suits performed to “Santa Baby.”

When the soup was finished, the crowd was entertained by more than an hour of Christmas songs featured the Starlight Players, Village Tappers and other individual and group performers.

A pair of costumed hippos danced to a rendition of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” while the Village Tappers in Santa suits performed to “Santa Baby.”

 

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Advantage Plans are no advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a warning about Medicare “Advantage” plans.

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Movie theaters reopening?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if anyone knows when all three movie theaters in The Villages will be open again.

Who’s really running the White House?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident wonders who is really calling the shots at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kyle Rittenhouse was there to help

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Kyle Rittenhouse should be found innocent.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos