Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America

To the Editor:

As a board member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I offer a THANK YOU to all of the people who sponsored our pancake breakfast at Bonifay Country Club on the past Saturday, Nov. 13. I offer a THANK YOU to all of the people who purchased breakfast tickets and enjoyed their meal at Bonifay. I offer a THANK YOU to all of the people who donated money, to all of the people who purchased raffle and 50/50 tickets. I offer a THANK YOU to all of the volunteers from our Chapter who worked the breakfast and especially a THANK YOU to the staff of Bonifay for their endless effort in preparation and serving the meal. This was our best year we ever had, THANK YOU all.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood