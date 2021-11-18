Village of Hadley resident appointed to CDD 7 Board of Supervisors

A former intensive care unit nurse with training in conflict resolution has been appointed to the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

Judi-ann Rutherford of the Village of Hadley won unanimous approval for appointment to the board on Thursday during a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. She will replace William VonDohlen who served on the board for nine years before stepping down.

“I have experience in conflict resolution, process improvement, administering and writing government grants and working as both an individual contributor and a team leader in public and private sectors,” she said.

Rutherford is originally from Maine where she served on a library board and the Sanford Warrant Committee. She later moved to Georgia where she served as a city councilor in Peachtree City.