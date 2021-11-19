Lady Lake man sentenced for running large-scale drug conspiracy

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for running a large-scale drug conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr. has sentenced 36-year-old Devonne L. Walker to 25 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Walker had pleaded guilty on July 28, 2021.

According to evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Walker was the leader and organizer of a drug conspiracy in Lake County that imported more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine, over 50 kilograms of cocaine, over 1 kilogram of heroin, and over 50 kilograms of marijuana. Between 2018 and 2019, Walker directed the activities of his accomplices in Phoenix, Arizona, to ship parcels containing illegal narcotics to Florida. Once they arrived, Walker controlled the distribution of the drugs to other dealers in the Middle District of Florida.

Walker was arrested in Leesburg on June 25 by deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, Walker had in his possession a stolen firearm, more than 260 grams of methamphetamine, over 80 grams of fentanyl, as well as a small amount of marijuana and cocaine.

Two of Walker’s co-conspirators were charged in the same case. One has pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing while the other is pending trial in January 2022. Another co-conspirator, who was charged separately, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration, with support from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations.