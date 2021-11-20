Summerfield man claims he brandished loaded gun for his own protection

A Summerfield man claimed he brandished a loaded gun for his own protection during an altercation with a man armed with a kitchen knife.

William Swint, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and battery after Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Mobil gas station at 14725 S. U.S. Hwy. 441. When deputies arrived at the gas station, a man described the attack, which occurred at a nearby residence, which started with Swint punching him in the head, according to an arrest report. The man fought back and slammed Swint to the ground. The man admitted he had armed himself with a kitchen knife.

Swint, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds, said he used “jiu jitsu moves” to disarm the other man and brandished his firearm “only for his protection,” the report said.

A deputy who collected the weapon found it had a round in the chamber and was loaded with a full magazine.

Swint was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.