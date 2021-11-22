65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...

Christopher Michael Martin

By Staff Report
Christopher Michael Martin
Christopher Michael Martin

Christopher (Chris) Michael Martin, of The Villages, passed away on November 3, 2021. Chris was born in Astoria, Oregon to Christopher B and Ina Earle Martin. Chris spent his formative years in Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated from Sandia High School in 1962. It was in Albuquerque that he joined the US Army and attained the rank of Captain. He served two tours in Viet Nam. It was while he was in the service that he met and married his wife, Betty, of 55 years. They have one daughter Tawnya Lyn Street (Dave) of St Clair Mo. Upon discharge from the service Chris went to work for the US Postal System as a letter carrier serving the St Louis area for 22 years. Upon retirement Chris and Betty moved to The Villages. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing softball and golf. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty and his daughter Tawnya, two grandchildren, three great children, a sister Sheila Nelson (Doug) of Kerrville Tx, and many nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos