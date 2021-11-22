Christopher Michael Martin

Christopher (Chris) Michael Martin, of The Villages, passed away on November 3, 2021. Chris was born in Astoria, Oregon to Christopher B and Ina Earle Martin. Chris spent his formative years in Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated from Sandia High School in 1962. It was in Albuquerque that he joined the US Army and attained the rank of Captain. He served two tours in Viet Nam. It was while he was in the service that he met and married his wife, Betty, of 55 years. They have one daughter Tawnya Lyn Street (Dave) of St Clair Mo. Upon discharge from the service Chris went to work for the US Postal System as a letter carrier serving the St Louis area for 22 years. Upon retirement Chris and Betty moved to The Villages. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing softball and golf. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty and his daughter Tawnya, two grandchildren, three great children, a sister Sheila Nelson (Doug) of Kerrville Tx, and many nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.