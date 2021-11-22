Girlfriend arrested after altercation sends man to ER facility at Brownwood

A girlfriend was arrested after an altercation sent her man friend to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital ER facility at Brownwood.

Coralys Annette Pinero-Capestany, 20, was arrested this past Thursday after a 911 hangup call was traced to her residence at 104 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When police arrived, the man had suffered a bleeding, swollen cut on his cheekbone and his knuckles were bloody.

He had been arguing with Pinero-Capestany when she allegedly struck him with a tall shelving unit. She claimed it was an accident. The two have been dating for two years and living together for nine months, the report noted.

The man was transported by Sumter EMS ambulance to the ER facility at Brownwood.

Pinero-Capestany was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.