Law enforcement searching for missing man apparently being exploited by his son

Law enforcement is searching for a missing man who appears to be in a situation in which he is being exploited by his son.

George Sisk has been missing since Oct. 20 when he was last seen by the Lady Lake Police Department at the Marriott TownePlace Suites Hotel at Spanish Springs in The Villages.

Sisk was last seen with his son, Daniel Sisk, who advised they were going to return home, but they never showed up.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office had entered him missing on the original report and Lady Lake police initiated the second report and have been looking for the two since Nov. 5. They are believed to still be in the area, possibly the Summerfield area.

The son, Daniel Sisk, has an active warrant for his arrest for violation of probation in Marion County and is believed to be exploiting his father. The two are traveling in Daniel Sisk’s 2015 silver Kia SUV with Florida license plate QTFX14. If seen, contact Detective B. Perdue via the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.