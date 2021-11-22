65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...

Law enforcement searching for missing man apparently being exploited by his son

By Staff Report
George Sisk
George Sisk

Law enforcement is searching for a missing man who appears to be in a situation in which he is being exploited by his son.

George Sisk has been missing since Oct. 20 when he was last seen by the Lady Lake Police Department at the Marriott TownePlace Suites Hotel at Spanish Springs in The Villages.

Sisk was last seen with his son, Daniel Sisk, who advised they were going to return home, but they never showed up.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office had entered him missing on the original report and Lady Lake police initiated the second report and have been looking for the two since Nov. 5. They are believed to still be in the area, possibly the Summerfield area.

The son, Daniel Sisk, has an active warrant for his arrest for violation of probation in Marion County and is believed to be exploiting his father. The two are traveling in Daniel Sisk’s 2015 silver Kia SUV with Florida license plate QTFX14. If seen, contact Detective B. Perdue via the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos