Speeding driver with methamphetamine arrested near Boone Gate in The Villages

A speeding driver with methamphetamine was arrested near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Joseph Cordell Saucier, 34, who lives at 40216 Orange Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a gray 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:15 p.m. Friday on Water Tower Circle near Orange Blossom Hills Country Club when an officer noticed the vehicle had heavily tinted windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle and noted that it was traveling at more than 35 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the “aroma of freshly burnt marijuana” was detected. Saucier claimed to have a medical marijuana card, but a records check did not bear that out.

A package of Swisher Sweets Cigars was found at the center console. They had been “saturated” with methamphetamine.

Saucier was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was ticketed for the illegally tinted windows and given a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.