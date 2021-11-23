Bicyclist suffers leg injury in collision with Villager’s vehicle on Rolling Acres Road

A bicyclist suffered a leg injury after a collision with a Villager’s vehicle Tuesday morning on Rolling Acres Road.

Zachary Mackenzie Spitzer, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding a bicycle at 9:50 a.m. northbound on Rolling Acres Road just north of County Road 466 when he left the sidewalk and entered the shoulder of the roadway, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

John Lewis Adams, 88, of the Village of La Zamora, was at the wheel of a white 2013 Honda Accord heading north on Rolling Acres Road when the bicyclist made an abrupt turn into his path. However, Spitzer claimed the Villager “came out of nowhere and hit him,” the report said. An independent witness told police that the bicyclist “all of a sudden went left as if he was attempting to cross the street.”

Adams suffered a leg injury and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He was ticketed for having improper brakes on his bicycle and for failure to keep right on a bicycle. His bicycle was collected by police for safekeeping.

Adams and a passenger, 93-year-old Dorothy Ann Adams of The Villages, escaped injury.