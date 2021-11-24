68.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...

Biden is giving away our country and it starts at the border

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The solution is simple. Send our troops into Mexico. After all, that country is giving free passage to overwhelm our borders. Why is Mexico allowing this? Mexico is showing complete disrespect of our sovereignty. Of course, Joe Biden is not showing that he cares about our border, only caring about future Democrats. And all our children will be paying for housing and feeding those migrants and all their offspring.
There are those who will claim that those immigrants have a right to come here but we have, had, a system in place for an orderly immigration.
The best way to illustrate what Biden is doing to this country is this. Would you leave your front door, not only unlocked, but open the entire day, day and night; day after day; and night after night? Does that seem reasonable to you? Yet, that is precisely what Biden has done to our house; our country. There is no defense for that most pathetic of actions.
Our countrymen before us gave us a house worth having and Biden is giving it away.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden is giving away our country and it starts at the border

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South contends that President Biden is giving away our country, and it starts at the southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A different view of the Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace man takes a different look at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mass vaccination of kids against COVID-19 could be tragedy

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the mass vaccination of children against COVID-19 could turn out to be a tragedy.

MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during Rittenhouse trial

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Flag poles with a political agenda

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on blatantly political flags flying in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos