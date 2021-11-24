68.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Woman arrested after spotted opening boxes at Best Buy

By Meta Minton
Angela Marie Wylie
Angela Marie Wylie

A woman was arrested after she was spotted opening boxes at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. Monday to the store at Village Crossroads where 38-year-old Angela Marie Wylie of Tavares was opening packages and “acting in a suspicious manner,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer made contact with Wylie who appeared to be “nervous.”

The New Jersey native was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Xanax and a syringe. She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

