Thursday, November 25, 2021
Mystery surrounds temporary closure of Starbucks location in The Villages

By Staff Report

Mystery is surrounding the temporary closure of a Starbucks location in The Villages.

The coffee shop closed earlier this week at Southern Trace Plaza.

A sign posted on the door reads:

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We are temporarily closed while we address network connectivity issues. We hope to have you back in very soon!”

It wasn’t clear whether “connectivity” meant the wifi for customers or the cash registers.

That sign refers customers to sister Starbucks locations at Trailwinds Plaza in Wildwood, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

Another sign indicates the Starbucks location is closed “for the day.”

Many restaurants in The Villages have been plagued with a labor shortage since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts.

