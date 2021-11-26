Holiday decorations needed to make Christmas brighter for area families

Holiday decorations donations are needed to aid families this Christmas season.

Last year, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office transported 15 big utility trailer loads of trees and decorations. As of Tuesday only four trailers have been filled, said Theresa Cooper, community outreach co-ordinator for the sheriff’s office.

Area residents can donate holiday decorations to the sheriff’s office. The donated items, which can be anything from trees to nativity scenes, will be transported to the Sumter County Fairgrounds, where a volunteer organization sorts the items and sets them up like they would be displayed in a store. Families are then invited to shop at the “store” and select items free of charge.Cooper said it’s all possible because of the generosity of Villagers.

“All of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s holiday outreach community programs would not be possible without the support financially and donations of area residents,” Cooper said.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 7. They can be dropped off at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Villages Annex, 8033 E County Road 466, near the corner of Morse Boulevard. Call (352) 689-4600 for more information. Donations will be accepted during business hours ONLY, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.