66.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 26, 2021
type here...

Holiday decorations needed to make Christmas brighter for area families

By David Towns

Holiday decorations donations are needed to aid families this Christmas season.

Last year, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office transported 15 big utility trailer loads of trees and decorations. As of Tuesday only four trailers have been filled, said Theresa Cooper, community outreach co-ordinator for the sheriff’s office.

Holiday decorations are being collected by the Sumter County Sheriffs Office
Holiday decorations are being collected by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Area residents can donate holiday decorations to the sheriff’s office. The donated items, which can be anything from trees to nativity scenes, will be transported to the Sumter County Fairgrounds, where a volunteer organization sorts the items and sets them up like they would be displayed in a store. Families are then invited to shop at the “store” and select items free of charge.Cooper said it’s all possible because of the generosity of Villagers.

“All of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s holiday outreach community programs would not be possible without the support financially and donations of area residents,” Cooper said.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 7. They can be dropped off at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Villages Annex, 8033 E County Road 466, near the corner of Morse Boulevard. Call (352) 689-4600 for more information. Donations will be accepted during business hours ONLY, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports a spike in his homeowner’s insurance premium thanks to all the new roofs going in on homes in The Villages.

Thank you to sister and her husband for helping out with mother

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says she is grateful for the help of her sister and her sister’s husband at a critical time.

Medicare Advantage plan

A reader from Davie says he has good luck with his Medicare Advantage plan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Properties at Lake Sumter Landing don’t pay their fair share

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident questions why commercial properties at Lake Sumter Landing aren’t paying their fair share of maintenance taxes.

Cobalt and China

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends President Biden is handing the future over to China. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos