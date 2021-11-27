67.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Why destroy our heritage?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Today we have a constant stream of historical places, statues of those in our history, being destroyed because some groups of people do not like what those individuals did. But what was done in the past was part of the formula for making us better. Not only that but what happened in the past must be viewed by the entirety of the circumstances that were prevailing at that time.
Even at 200 years we were still a very young country with an entirely new type of political system, unheard of in history. We were making incredible political choices. Populations in the past never had that privilege. And now we would allow some groups to destroy proof of our earlier hardships and difficult decisions? All because their feelings are hurt? Suffering greater than hurt feelings were experienced by our forefathers and that must always be available to remind us that we are where we are, and how we arrived here in time. Everyone suffered to some degree. Not everyone suffered to the same degree.
The formula of experience was our true blessing for this country.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

