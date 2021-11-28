Anna Maria Rahme, 91, passed away November 13, 2021. She was born January 27, 1930 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. She was a South African Military nurse, an entrepreneur, homemaker and in more recent years spent much devoted time in taking care of her ailing darling husband. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick Anthony Rahme. She is survived by her loving children, Lucia Argyrou, Angelique Rahme, Rosemary Rahme-Freimuth, and Noel Rahme; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 wonderful sons-in-law. A Memorial mass was held November 19 2021, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, FL with Father Pat officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul society.