67.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 28, 2021
type here...

Anna Maria Rahme

By Staff Report
Anna Maria Rahme
Anna Maria Rahme

Anna Maria Rahme, 91, passed away November 13, 2021. She was born January 27, 1930 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. She was a South African Military nurse, an entrepreneur, homemaker and in more recent years spent much devoted time in taking care of her ailing darling husband. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick Anthony Rahme. She is survived by her loving children, Lucia Argyrou, Angelique Rahme, Rosemary Rahme-Freimuth, and Noel Rahme; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 wonderful sons-in-law. A Memorial mass was held November 19 2021, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, FL with Father Pat officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul society.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why destroy our heritage?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South fears that we are destroying our own heritage. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Another disappearance at Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points to another activity which is taking place at a town square other than Spanish Springs.

Village of Hadley resident grateful for friend who helped her through difficult year

A Village of Hadley resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that she is grateful for a friend who helped her through a difficult year.

Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports a spike in his homeowner’s insurance premium thanks to all the new roofs being put on homes in The Villages.

Thank you to sister and her husband for helping out with mother

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says she is grateful for the help of her sister and her sister’s husband at a critical time.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos