Defense wants new brain scan of Lady Lake man accused of killing daughter

Defense attorneys want a new brain scan of a Lady Lake man accused of killing his daughter.

Jeremy Main, 42, could face the death penalty if he is convicted of murdering his 18-month-old daughter. He has been held without bond since Oct. 9, 2017 at the Lake County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

On the day of the baby’s death, Main turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. Deputies forced their way into the home and discovered the little girl had been drowned in a bathtub.

Earlier this month, Assistant Public Defender Morris Carranza wrote to Judge James Baxley asking that Main be transported to a facility in Orlando for a DTI brain scan. A brain scan was performed on Main in 2018, but “it is not interpretable for a variety of reasons,” Carranza wrote in his letter to the judge.

Carranza said the defense team needs the brain scan prior to a trial which is currently scheduled for Jan. 31 in Lake County Court.