Golf course to reopen after nearly $200,000 repair to sinkhole-damaged pipe

The Pimlico Executive Golf Course will reopen this week after a nearly $200,000 repair to a sinkhole-damaged pipe.

The golf course will reopen on Friday. It has been closed since Aug. 23.

The Department of Property Management was notified in May that the Pimlico golf course had a “constant issue” of a depression forming in the same two locations.

“After testing, we determined that the 60-inch metal stormwater pipe located below was causing the recurring depression,” Director of Property Management Bruce Brown said in a memo to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which funded the bulk of the repair work.

The pipe which was replaced runs near the Pimlico Recreation Center, under the golf course, and discharges into a basin. The old pipe was replaced with high-density polyethylene pipe which has a 100-year lifespan.

Sumter County contributed $12,934 to the overall project, with PWAC picking up $184,765 for the lion’s share of the repairs.