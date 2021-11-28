Lady Lake woman who left bar in damaged car sentenced on DUI charge

A Lady Lake woman who drank four beers and a shot of Cherry Bomb liquor at a local bar and left in a damaged car has been sentenced in a drunk driving case.

Leigh Anne DeFalco, 35, who lives on Grays Airport Road, pleaded no contest last month in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. However, court records indicated DeFalco may buy out of community service at a rate of $10 per hour.

DeFalco left the Shamrock Lounge in Leesburg early on the morning of June 16 at the wheel of a red Nissan Rogue which had a registration tag which had expired June 1, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The report noted the vehicle she was driving had “significant front end damage.”

DeFalco said she did not believe she had been involved in a traffic crash and thought her vehicle may have been hit while she was parked at the Shamrock Lounge where she had been drinking between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .153 and .169 blood alcohol content.