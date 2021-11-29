Driver admits to being distracted while on phone on Rolling Acres Road

A driver admitted to being distracted while talking on his phone while traveling on Rolling Acres Road.

Jesse Bernard McClendon, 61, of Dade City, was driving a black Ford Mustang on Friday night when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

McClendon made a right turn onto Lake Ella Road and then a left turn onto Micro Racetrack Road. He reached a red traffic light at County Road 466A and again failed to stop when making a right turn, the report said. During a traffic stop, McClendon admitted he had been distracted because he was talking on his cell phone.

A check revealed his license has been revoked and he has been classified as a habitual offender. He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.