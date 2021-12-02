DUI suspect arrested after crashing vehicle in roundabout near Brownwood

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing his vehicle in a roundabout near Brownwood.

A bystander had to help 31-year-old Johnnie Glenn Pierson II from his silver Toyota Scion which crashed in the wee hours Tuesday at the roundabout at Powell Road and Brownwood Boulevard.

Pierson “drove his vehicle straight into the roundabout causing damage to the landscaping for approximately 25 feet,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Pierson admitted he had been drinking and said he consumed eight rum and Cokes. He declined to participate in field sobriety exercises.

“No, because I already know I’m going to fail,” Pierson said.

He later provided breath samples that registered .143 and .148 blood alcohol content.

He was transported to a local hospital and after he was medically cleared, he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.