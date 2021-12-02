Two intoxicated men arrested after brawling at Lake Sumter Landing

Two intoxicated men were arrested after brawling at Lake Sumter Landing.

A deputy spotted two men – Kobie Jordan Smith of Leeburg and Kaleb Taylor Liebold of Belleview – who were “rolling around on the ground” and “bleeding,” at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot behind the Old Mill Playhouse, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The friends, both 22 years old, were “highly intoxicated.”

Deputies broke up the fight warned them not to drive, urging them to call a taxi or an Uber. However, when deputies returned to the parking lot about 15 minutes later, they found Smith sitting behind the wheel of a car and Liebold sitting in the passenger seat. They were again warned not to drive or sit behind the wheel.

Deputies returned to the scene a third time when a 911 caller reported “two males in a loud verbal argument.” Smith was sitting behind the wheel of the vehicle and the keys were in the ignition.

Smith refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but provided breath samples that registered .198 and .203 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,100 bond.

Liebold was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. The South Dakota native was booked at the jail on $100 bond.