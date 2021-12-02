Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

To the Editor:

I recently learned that a friend of mine died in August from complications related to Agent Orange as he had served his country in Vietnam. When he left service he never knew the future consequences he faced a long time later when the defoliant our government sprayed on our brave soldiers would kill him years later.

He fought the good fight and never diminished his service. He was proud to be an American and would have gone again. Now he is gone after fighting his own government for everything he got in benefits for health and compensation for the deterioration of his life.

Contrast that with the government give-aways to anyone who sneaks across our border illegally. Free health care, free education for their kids, a free airplane ride across the U.S. to your neighborhood and don’t forget the potential $450,000 each the government wants to pay them for psychological strain for being separated from their kids. Guess what you commit a crime you are separated from your kids. I say not a cent to any of them until every single Vietnam, Korea and WW II veteran gets their $450,000 for serving bravely, many dying then and many more dying now after suffering horrendous diseases! America stand up and stop this nonsense. Veterans should not need to fight for anything, including a house, health care or subsistence. Stop it now before the rest of us stop sitting on our hands and give you all a piece of our minds. The injustice of this is outrageous and must stop now. The government should be finding every single veteran and paying for whatever they need! Speak up now for all our veterans, PLEASE! My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez