59.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 2, 2021
type here...

Water Oak sex offender arrested in theft of woman’s purse at Olive Garden

By Meta Minton
Bryce Levi Coviello
Bryce Levi Coviello

A Water Oak sex offender has been arrested in the theft of a woman’s purse from her car which was parked at the Olive Garden restaurant in Leesburg.

Bryce Levi Coviello, 33, who lives at 304 Balsam Circle in the 55+ community in Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on Lake County warrants charging him with automobile burglary, theft and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

A woman who works at the restaurant went to her 2020 black Nissan Rogue in the parking lot on the night of April 27 and found that the passenger side front window was broken out and her purse was missing. Items in her purse included two credit cards, a pair of prescription sunglasses and an iPhone charger.

Three charges were made almost immediately on the woman’s credit cards, at Freedom Vapes, a BP Station and Wal-Mart, all in Leesburg.

In May, a detective with the Leesburg Police Department shared information about the crime with other area law enforcement agencies. The detective learned that two men, including Coviello, were being held at the Citrus County Jail in connection with a similar crime.

The Pennsylvania native, who was convicted of unlawful sexual contact in 2007 in Delaware, was transported back to the Lake County Jail. Bond has been set at $9,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

CNN finally caves to pressure on Chris Cuomo

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that CNN finally caved to pressure on Chris Cuomo. However, he thinks CNN should take it a step farther.

Biblical perspective on our heritage

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a Biblical perspective on our heritage.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos