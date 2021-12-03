62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 3, 2021
type here...

Driver with suspended license arrested after refusing to be handcuffed by police

By Meta Minton
Jonathan Hoskins Hale
Jonathan Hoskins Hale

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after refusing to be handcuffed by police.

Jonathan Hoskins Hale, 38, who lives at The Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was driving a white Chevy sedan at 2:42 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Orange Street when a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a license which had been suspended in Georgia, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Hale was asked if he had a valid license. He claimed he did, but said it was “at home.” However, Hale later admitted his license had been suspended.

The officer asked Hale to step out of the vehicle and informed him he was being detained. Hale used profanity and said he would not be handcuffed. Two officers attempted to put him in handcuffs, but Hale pulled away from them.

Hale was found to be in possession of a bag which contained marijuana.

A check revealed a previous arrest for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos