Driver with suspended license arrested after refusing to be handcuffed by police

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after refusing to be handcuffed by police.

Jonathan Hoskins Hale, 38, who lives at The Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was driving a white Chevy sedan at 2:42 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Orange Street when a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a license which had been suspended in Georgia, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Hale was asked if he had a valid license. He claimed he did, but said it was “at home.” However, Hale later admitted his license had been suspended.

The officer asked Hale to step out of the vehicle and informed him he was being detained. Hale used profanity and said he would not be handcuffed. Two officers attempted to put him in handcuffs, but Hale pulled away from them.

Hale was found to be in possession of a bag which contained marijuana.

A check revealed a previous arrest for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.