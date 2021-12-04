73.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 4, 2021
CDD 4 supervisors want to hear from residents on cleaning up abandoned homes

By Staff Report

Community Development District 4 supervisors want to hear from residents about cleaning up abandoned homes.

The CDD 4 Board of Supervisors will be holding a public hearing to discuss amending and restating the rule to bring about deed compliance; specifically pertaining to exterior pressure washing of homes, driveways, and walkways, and trimming of hedges and/or shrubbery to a height of four feet.

There is mold growing on the home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court
Mold has been a problem at this home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham. The owner is dead and the property is apparently abandoned.

There could be additional expense for taking on these duties, but it is hoped the money will eventually be recovered through a lien or at the time the property is eventually sold. Some supervisors said the additional expense would be acceptable as a means of alleviating the burden on neighbors of eyesore properties.

The public hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the Savannah Center.

