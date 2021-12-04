CDD 4 supervisors want to hear from residents on cleaning up abandoned homes

Community Development District 4 supervisors want to hear from residents about cleaning up abandoned homes.

The CDD 4 Board of Supervisors will be holding a public hearing to discuss amending and restating the rule to bring about deed compliance; specifically pertaining to exterior pressure washing of homes, driveways, and walkways, and trimming of hedges and/or shrubbery to a height of four feet.

There could be additional expense for taking on these duties, but it is hoped the money will eventually be recovered through a lien or at the time the property is eventually sold. Some supervisors said the additional expense would be acceptable as a means of alleviating the burden on neighbors of eyesore properties.

The public hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the Savannah Center.