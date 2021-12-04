Kathy A. Shirley, 71, of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerfield, Fl., passed away on Saturday the 27th of November at 10:45 PM. Kathy was married to Cavil “Ray” Shirley for 52 years, of which 22 was supporting the military career of her husband. Kathy, was a retired Registered Nurse and the mother of 3 children. She is survived by her Husband Ray, Daughter Marcy, 3 Grandchildren, Sister Naomi, Brothers Lavon and Mike. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who were fortunate to know her.