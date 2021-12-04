59.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 4, 2021
type here...

Kathy A. Shirley

By Staff Report
Kathy A. Shirley
Kathy A. Shirley

Kathy A. Shirley, 71, of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerfield, Fl., passed away on Saturday the 27th of November at 10:45 PM. Kathy was married to Cavil “Ray” Shirley for 52 years, of which 22 was supporting the military career of her husband. Kathy, was a retired Registered Nurse and the mother of 3 children. She is survived by her Husband Ray, Daughter Marcy, 3 Grandchildren, Sister Naomi, Brothers Lavon and Mike. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who were fortunate to know her.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos