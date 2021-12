To the Editor:

Gee, I see Florida getting over $16 billion from the infrastructure bill!

Republican Senators Rubio and Scott voted “NO” for Florida but our Democratic President did what the last one couldn’t do! And in less than a year.

Let’s remember to “Vote Blue In 22” and keep Florida moving forward in spite of braindead leadership from our “governor” and his off-the-wall surgeon general. Why shouldn’t the ultra rich pay their fair share?

Carol Margolis

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens