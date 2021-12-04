73.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Sex offender freed from prison moves in near family pool in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Edward Charles Wardingley

A 60-year-old sex offender released last month from a Florida prison has moved in with his mother near a family swimming pool in The Villages.

Edward Charles Wardingley was released Nov. 25 from a state prison. He has registered a permanent address at 1312 La Estrellita Way in the Village of Santiago, not far from the El Santiago swimming pool and recreation center, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Wardingly was convicted in 2018 of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

The original complaint from Orange County indicates that in 2018 Wardingley touched the breasts and buttocks of a 14-year-old girl with whom he had been staying while her mother was in Dallas on a business trip. The mother was monitoring the home through ADT and saw Wardingley touch the girl’s breasts. The mother came home and confronted Wardingley who reportedly had been touching the girl’s breasts and buttocks “daily” for two months. He had asked to touch the girl’s other private parts, but the girl refused. He also exposed his penis to the girl “on multiple occasions.” An investigator determined that Wardingley “intentionally and repeatedly exposed his penis to the victim when they were alone in a lewd and lascivious manner.”

This map from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows the proximity of the home to the El Santiago Pool.
This map from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows the proximity of the home to the El Santiago Family Pool.

Wardingley’s mother and father purchased the home in the Village of Santiago in 2000 when it was brand new. Wardingley’s father died in 2019.

