Hospital executive pats herself on back in Daily Sun article

To the Editor:

Don’t know about how you evaluate things, but Keith Pearlman’s article on Heather Long, “UF Health Executive Touts Improvements at Villages Hospital” is very suspicious to me.

I’d much rather have independent input about the The Villages Hospital rather than the patting myself on the back report.

Our neighbor’s mother spent the night on a gurney in a hallway waiting for a room less then five months ago. In 10 years I have never heard anything rewarding about The Villages Hospital.

Last report I read about the rating, it was down from a 2 to a 1. I will admit after using the standalone Emergency Room on Hwy. 44 that it was awesome. Just what you would want in an emergency. I believe that Pearlman is an employee of guess-who-owns-the Daily-Sun.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles