Villager could face daily fines if she doesn’t remove illicit fence

A resident of The Villages could be facing fines if she doesn’t remove an illicit fence from her property.

The fence at the patio villa at 203 Estrada Place in the Village of Rio Ponderosa was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The property has been owned since 2016 by Kathleen Pugh.

A complaint was received Oct. 13 about the fence which had been put up without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The homeowner has not responded to Community Standard’s attempts to communicate with her, including certified mail. The utilities are active and the property taxes are current.

CDD 1 Board Chair Kathy Porter, after examining photos of the fence submitted as evidence for the hearing, noted it did not appear to be permanently affixed.

“It looks very temporary, like it could be removed easily,” Porter said.

She added that the fence appears to have a distinct purpose.

“They may have an animal they are trying to keep in,” Porter said, noting the fence is located in two places.

The board voted unanimously to give Pugh five days to remove the fence. If she does not remove it, she could face a $150 fine followed by $50 fines until the fence is removed.