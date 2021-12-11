Kids, Cops and Christmas shopping trip big hit with children and deputies

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program was a big hit with children and deputies Saturday morning a Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The annual shopping spree pairs children with deputies. The children come from homes which may be struggling financially.

Six-year veteran Detective Brian Zinn teamed up with eight-year-old Kensley as she moved rapidly from aisle to aisle through the giant store. Zinn clearly enjoyed the duty and said he does it every year.

“It is lots of fun and the kids are so happy to be able to shop for Christmas,” he said.

Deputy Neumann, in his first year as a deputy really had fun as he moved paired up with Brandon and Anna as they selected items. Neumann enjoyed it so much he hopes to help next Christmas.

The sheriff’s office’s brand new Explorer program was launched Oct. 27 of this year. The youth program has 10 members from ages 14 to 21 under the direction of Deputies Holly Eckstein and Robbie Hansen. The unit marched in the Webster Christmas parade last week, but Eckstein said this was the first big event for the unit.

The first families arrived a little before 9 a.m. and the sheriffs office had planned on finishing at noon, said Lt. Robert Siemer.

“With the additional help of the Explorers we were able to finish much earlier than planned,” Siemer said.

The deputies wrapped shopping at the Buffalo Ridge store and were on their way to the Walmart in Bushnell to make some more children’s Christmas dreams come true.