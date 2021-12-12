73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 12, 2021
type here...

Climate alarmist rewarded with Nobel Prize for his scary scenario

By John Shewchuk
John Shewchuk

In the OMG category, and just in time for Christmas, the scientist who developed the climate model with the worst verification statistics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics.

Dr. Syukuro “Suki” Manabe is a climate modeling expert at Princeton University in New Jersey.

It’s obvious why he won.  His climate model created the most alarming temperature forecast.  Accuracy is not the goal — but climate alarmism is.  This award fits the recent trend in Nobel Prize winners.  In 2007 Al Gore also got a Nobel Prize.  It honored his science fiction movie claiming we only had 10 years to save the planet.  He knew the end was near, because he used an earlier version of Manabe’s climate model.  Additionally, during Al Gore’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech, he predicted that the North Pole would be ice free by 2014.  If you check the National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC) website, you’ll see that the sea ice is greater now than when Al Gore made his prize-winning prediction.

But back to the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics.  To find out which model should have won the Nobel Prize, you’ll have to see the YouTube video called — The Better Climate Model. And as you can guess, Al Gore has nothing to say about a climate model that doesn’t predict the end of the world.         

John Shewchuk is a resident of The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Surprised at extra ambulance charge

A Village of Hadley resident was in the unfortunate position of needing to take a ride in an ambulance last month. She received the bill and was quite surprised. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor on the voting rights bill.

Do you really want a president that acts like a dictator?

A Village of Springdale resident asks if Americans want a president who acts like a dictator. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Santa Claus should not be portrayed as a terrorist

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to Editor, objects to Santa Claus being portrayed as a terrorist in a Christmas parade in The Villages.

The Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos