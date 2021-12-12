Climate alarmist rewarded with Nobel Prize for his scary scenario

In the OMG category, and just in time for Christmas, the scientist who developed the climate model with the worst verification statistics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics.

Dr. Syukuro “Suki” Manabe is a climate modeling expert at Princeton University in New Jersey.

It’s obvious why he won. His climate model created the most alarming temperature forecast. Accuracy is not the goal — but climate alarmism is. This award fits the recent trend in Nobel Prize winners. In 2007 Al Gore also got a Nobel Prize. It honored his science fiction movie claiming we only had 10 years to save the planet. He knew the end was near, because he used an earlier version of Manabe’s climate model. Additionally, during Al Gore’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech, he predicted that the North Pole would be ice free by 2014. If you check the National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC) website, you’ll see that the sea ice is greater now than when Al Gore made his prize-winning prediction.

But back to the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics. To find out which model should have won the Nobel Prize, you’ll have to see the YouTube video called — The Better Climate Model. And as you can guess, Al Gore has nothing to say about a climate model that doesn’t predict the end of the world.

