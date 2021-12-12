Wildwood man free on bond after alleged attack on live-in girlfriend

A Wildwood man is free on bond after an alleged attack last week on his live-in girlfriend prompted her to dial 911.

Juan Carlos Ortiz, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of domestic battery after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend into a wall, causing an injury to her left eyebrow and right shin, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Ortiz, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, admitted he became “aggravated” when the woman would not give him a clothes basket. He said he pushed her and she “fell” to the ground.

The Miami native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.