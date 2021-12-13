David Snively was well-known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He was born in Schenectady NY to Howard and Mary Hershey Snively, August 22, 1940. He studied at Northwestern, Union College, and MIT over the course of his life. David joined Standard Oil of Ohio (SOHIO) in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He enjoyed many jobs within the company and was excited to live and work on the west coast selling the first crude oil to flow from the Alaska Pipeline. After heading the LA office briefly, he returned to the Cleveland headquarters and held various positions including VP of Retail Marketing, Wholesale Marketing, and Governmental Affairs before retiring early in 1995 to pursue his lifelong dream of owning a farm. David had a small flock of sheep and earned the reputation of producing excellent lamb. While farming, he was elected a town trustee in Newbury. He also concentrated on one of his many passions, writing 18 short stories, two novels, and one novella. David was an avid hobbyist, including working in his own darkroom creating photos which he shared with friends and which earned prizes. He also took part in snowmobiling, beer and bread making, cooking, woodworking, sport shooting (clays), and, his first love, golfing. He was an excellent golfer who maintained a 7 handicap for years. David was active in Junior Achievement and hosted an annual Farm Day in the Country for The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cleveland which was always a highlight of his farm years. David is survived by his best friend and wife of 56 years, Heather, their two supportive, loving children, son David Jr. (Elizabeth) Snively and daughter Devi (Agustin) Snively, and his beloved grandchildren, Evan and Amy, as well as his brother Robert. David died at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida, November 10, 2021 after resisting Alzheimer’s disease for years. Except for memory issues, he remained himself with a good disposition and ability to make people smile till his final month. He hopes to be remembered with your smile for these qualities.